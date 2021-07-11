From passers-by to the Administrator of Union Territory and Governor of Punjab, a street food vendor of Chandigarh has grabbed the attention of all due to his 'unique gesture' to encourage vaccination drive to beat the deadly virus.

The street vendor is offering a free one plate 'Chole Bhature' to all those who get the COVID vaccine. He has taken this step to encourage the people of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to go for vaccination.

Grabbed attention of Punjab Governor

Impressed by the gesture of this poor street vendor who works hard to earn his livelihood, Punjab Governor, VP Singh Badnore, who is also Administrator of Chandigarh, hailed the poor vendor for performing his duty towards the nation. The Governor appreciated the vendor for creating awareness among people through his offer.

"Hats off to the spirit of Chandigarh hawker! My heart filled with gratitude to see his bit of duty towards his country and the extent of awareness this man has favouring #vaccination and offering free Cholae Bhatura to all those who get vaccinated", the Governor tweeted while sharing pictures of the vendor from his Twitter handle.

Offer placard hanging on vendor's bicycle

As per media reports, the poor vendor, who is earning his livelihood by selling Chole Bhature in Rehri Market of Sector 29 of Chandigarh, has hung a placard on his cycle. On the placard, it is clearly mentioned that one plate of Chole Bhathure will be provided free of cost to all those who vaccinated themselves.

Netizens laud spirits of poor hawker

While hailing the spirit of the poor street vendor, Prof Jagat Ram, Director, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh tweeted, "True patriotism. I salute them for great thought".

Almost from last 5 years I have seen this man doing hard work, I am also very fond of his Chole Bhature - Great Work Uncle Ji, Guys Must Try He Stands Near Sai Mandir Sector 29 Market #Kudos https://t.co/DXcvZq61eJ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 11, 2021

"This incident may please be taken on #MannKiBaat by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. This is really inspirational for the whole country where a not much educated daily wage worker is so aware of the importance of vaccines & poor guy offering from his own pocket a free meal", one Twitter user, Tajinder Singh Sran tweeted. Anil Vinayak tweeted, "Needs reward from UT governor on 15th August."

Chandigarh reports eight new cases

Chandigarh reported eight new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. With eight new cases, the total active cases in UT now stand at 96. Some 1,663 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

7,09,180 people over 18 years have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of that number, 1,18,029 are fully vaccinated.