In a shocking development, fours Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been killed including three injured in a case of fratricide in Sukma district.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told new agency PTI that the incident happened in the wee hours of Monday in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

An early inquiry found that policeman Reetesh Ranjan discharged his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, at his coworkers, killing four and injuring three, according to an official., the seven injured Jawans were transferred to a hospital in the nearby Bhadrachalam district of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors confirmed four of them dead. Constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji, and Dharmendra Kumar were among those killed, he claimed.

However, the motivation for the shooting has yet to be determined, and an investigation into the incident is underway, according to the official. Constable Ranjan was taken into custody right away and is currently being interrogated.

A CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in a similar fratricide incident in January this year, when a colleague opened fire on them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, according to authorities. They claimed the perpetrator then attempted suicide by shooting himself.