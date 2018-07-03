It's Fourth of July and time to begin celebrations. Though it is a federal holiday commemorating the independence of the United States, it also marks the beginning of summer in many states. So what makes the day special? Well, the day is known for its barbecue parties, fireworks across the country, holiday time and family get-togethers.

One of summer's biggest and best event, the day is also known for its hot dogs. An estimated 150 million hot dogs are consumed by Americans every year on this day. Well, that is definitely huge in number! A report on Wallethub states that every year Americans spend $6.9 Billion on July Fourth food with an additional $1.6 Billion on wine and beer. The report also lists New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Seattle as some of the best cities for celebrations.

With a slew of events lined up for the day, we take a look at some of the best events across the US to celebrate this special day.

Washington DC

It's loud and grand, that is how the capital likes to celebrate the special day. On Independence Day, a slew of events are planned across the city right from food festivals to music events to charity shows to help immigrants. And of course, the day will conclude with spectacular fireworks with the historical monuments as its backdrop. Though the National Mall appears to be the perfect spot to get the glimpse of the colourful sky, other alternates include rooftop bar and restaurant across the city to view the party with cocktails, food stations, and a DJ.

Join us Wednesday, July 4th at 8pm for a spectacular display of fireworks set against silhouettes of national landmarks: the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials. John Stamos hosts #ACapitolFourth on WQLN- 54.1. pic.twitter.com/0dykIH5nDj — WQLN Public Media (@WQLN) July 1, 2018

Granbury's Events and Parties

Every year the Granbury Chamber of Commerce in Texas town celebrates Fourth of July in a grand two-day affair. Around 50,000 people are expected to gather at the historic townhouse square to celebrate the day with an array of activities, including a parade, contests, rodeo, live shows, and acclaimed fireworks.

??4th of July Celebration only 1 week away!??



Granbury's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, the community's signature event, draws tens of thousands to Granbury with a parade, contests, rodeo, live shows, and acclaimed fireworks. https://t.co/9Ng64xDCMw pic.twitter.com/U3brXcWo17 — Granbury Foodie Trail (@GranburyFoodie) June 27, 2018

The Navy Pier Fireworks

From Brookfield to Glenview to Naperville, the entire state of Chicago will be lightened up on this special. Apart from fireworks, a number of other activities like kids carnival, food walk, live music, kite festival, sports activity, firework cruise and special parade are lined up for the day. However, the highlight of the day would be Navy Pier fireworks presented by Miller Lite.

Boston Pops Orchestra

This three-hour patriotic show is a treat for music fans and guess what? The entries are free. This year 'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno is making a special appearance at the show. The singer and dancer will perform alongside Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddons, Natalie Cortez and Rachel Platten.

Fireworks in Boston on July 4th while listening to the Boston Pops Orchestra. Wow! pic.twitter.com/S7fxqXRogT — Bryan Hudson (@BryanHudson) July 5, 2015

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Fest

The annual Coney Island competition has become a phenomenon over the years. Surprisingly, the competition is a hit on the betting sites with bookies offering odds on the winners and number of hot dogs eaten. Joey Chestnut, the 10-time Nathan champ, is the crowd favourite with a tough fight from Matt Stonie. Chestnut pulled a stunner last year by eating 72 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.

Among the ladies, Miki Sudo, who dethroned three-time women's champ Sonya Thomas in 2014, is the frontrunner.

You'll never make a more disgusting bet than wagering on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.



A look at betting odds and interesting props for July 4th's annual gorge-fest:https://t.co/jfovFGGHUD pic.twitter.com/KBAQ8S7RAb — Covers (@Covers) July 2, 2018

Disneyland Fireworks

If you want to give a fairy-tale touch to your July Fourth celebration, head on straight to Disneyland. The dazzling show with breathtaking special effects will have the spectacular Sleeping Beauty Castle in its backdrop. This year, the Disney Parks Live Entertainment is also injecting an extra dose of patriotism with All-American pre-shows and rousing music to complement the fireworks.

Beautiful Epcot Disneyland July 4 pic.twitter.com/xdnl4TkKzq — ?Lilly? (@LillyCruzCR1) July 5, 2017

AJC Road Race

For Atlanta, Fourth of July is incomplete without the Peachtree Road Race. The 10K marathon has grown exponentially ever since its launch in 1970. Organised by the Atlanta Track Club, the event attracts 60,000 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities each year.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July and the AJC Peachtree Road Race, it looks dry for the race but activities afterward may get wet. #gawx #storm11 #11alive #officialforecast pic.twitter.com/9bHBcykQoE — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) July 1, 2018

Wawa Welcome America

Philadelphia's annual carnival celebrates this special day with more than 50 events. The festival also hosts one of the largest free concerts (with Pitbull being the key attraction) in America followed by spectacular fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We are so excited about the Wawa Welcome America festival!! When you come out to see @Pitbull on the 4th of July, make sure to beat the heat by staying hydrated! #PlaySmartStaySafe #WawaWelcomeAmerica #July4thPhilly pic.twitter.com/l3jhVDLOvF — Martin Law LLC (@MartinLaw1979) July 1, 2018

New York - Macy's Celebrations

The annual event at the city's East River (in New York) is nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat.

4th of July Events Besides Macy's Fireworks https://t.co/joYIzkimuz pic.twitter.com/xNzCPcCN7t — NYC on the Cheap (@NYCCheap) July 2, 2018

With a slew of events and activities planned across the country, this July Fourth is expected to be a sure treat for citizens.