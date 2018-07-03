The Fourth of July is incomplete without delicious barbecues and lip-smacking hotdogs. Over the years, barbecues have in fact become a tradition on this special day. While the stages are set and communities are gearing up for the celebrations, here we take a look at four best barbecue recipes to try this Independence Day.

When we say barbecues, the first thing that comes to mind is that perfectly grilled meat. It is not just the sauces, but the quality of meat, right tools and attention to details also play a key role in the end result. And above all these, a juicy, charred meat requires a lot of slow cooking on the burning charcoal—dont forget to keep an eye on the meat until cooked with perfection.

1. BBQ Chicken

The oldest and the safest bet! Are you looking for that perfectly thick glaze of sauce attached to the chicken skin, here is an amazing chicken barbecue recipe by chef John.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, into halves

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup barbecue sauce, or as needed

Directions

Cut 1/2-inch deep slashes in the skin-side of each chicken half; 2 cuts in each breast, 2 in the thigh, and 1 on the leg; remove wing tips.

Whisk rice vinegar, barbecue sauce, and garlic together in large bowl. Place chicken in a bowl and turn to coat chicken in the marinade. Arrange chicken halves, cut-side down, in the bottom of the marinade bowl, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Remove chicken from bowl, pat chicken dry with paper towels, and discard marinade. Place chicken halves, skin-side up, on a plate and season with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, and cayenne pepper.

Cook chicken, skin-side down, on the preheated grill for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn chicken over, close the lid of the grill, and cook, basting with remaining barbecue sauce ever 6 minutes, until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

2. Korean BBQ Ribs

When it comes to barbecues, the Korean style always has an edge over the rest. While the sauces play a vital role in the taste, the beautiful balance of sweet and salt makes it perfect.

Ingredients

3/4 cup soy sauce

3/4 cup water

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/4 cup minced garlic

1/2 large onion, minced

3 pounds Korean-style short ribs (beef chuck flanken, cut 1/3 to 1/2 inch thick across bones)

Directions

Pour soy sauce, water, and vinegar into a large, non-metallic bowl. Whisk in brown sugar, white sugar, pepper, sesame oil, garlic, and onion until the sugars have dissolved. Submerge the ribs in this marinade, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 7 to 12 hours; the longer, the better.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

Remove ribs from the marinade, shake off excess, and discard the marinade. Cook on preheated grill until the meat is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

3. BBQ Ribs

Country-styled ribs are always a delicacy, here we go.

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds country style pork ribs

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons salt

1 cup barbecue sauce

Directions

Place ribs in a large pot with enough water to cover. Season with garlic powder, black pepper and salt. Bring water to a boil, and cook ribs until tender.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Remove ribs from pot, and place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour barbecue sauce over ribs.

Cover dish with aluminium foil, and bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until internal temperature of pork has reached 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

4. BBQ Shrimp

There is nothing better than perfectly grilled prawn on the table for a special occasion.

Ingredients

1 large clove garlic

1 tablespoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 wedges lemon, for garnish

Directions

Preheat grill for medium heat.

In a small bowl, crush the garlic with the salt. Mix in cayenne pepper and paprika, and then stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste. In a large bowl, toss shrimp with garlic paste until evenly coated.

Lightly oil grill grate. Cook shrimp for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges and serve.

Enjoy these delicious barbecue recipes and have a lip-smacking holiday!