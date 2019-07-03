The Fourth of July or July 4th is one of the most anticipated holidays in the country and is celebrated to commemorate the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. This year, the Trump administration has announced changes in the state celebration including military display, fireworks display areas and more in the capital city.

While the country celebrates the occasion with parades, barbeques, family reunions, concerts, fairs and trips to different places. However, lighting fireworks in the backyards and watching the night sky burst with stunning fireworks have been an essential part of American independence celebrations.

Here's a list of the best places to witness Independence day on Thursday:

Macy's July 4th Fireworks, New York

Millions flock the streets of New York to watch the largest display of fireworks in the country. Launched along the East River in Midtown Manhattan, more than the organisers claim 60,000 shells, a 25-minute display, and many never-before-seen effects, according to travelandleisure.com

National Mall, Washington DC

On the occasion of the 243rd Independence Day, US President Donald Trump will be delivering his 'Salute to America' speech with a focus on honouring America's armed forces at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

The memorial area was earlier closed due to its proximity to the fireworks launch site. This year, the administration has shifted the launch site from Reflecting Pool to the West Potomac Park to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the World War II Memorial and Constitution Gardens accessible to the public.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The city celebrates its July the fourth celebrations for six days, starting from June 29 to July 4. The main fireworks display takes over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Apart from fireworks shows, outdoor movies, kids friendly activities, parades, free museum entry, etc takes place.

Boston

The July 4th celebrations is one of the biggest in the country apart from New York. Apart from its spectacular fireworks, the Boston Harbourfest begins from July 1st from Downtown Crossing. While most of the Boston Harbourfest events are free but certain ships tours, including Boston Tea Party ships and musems need tickets.