The annual Fourth of July celebrations will have many elements this year including US President Donald Trump displaying defence capabilities and delivering his "Salute to America" speech at Lincoln Memorial. The US Independence Day, July the Fourth or July 4, is the annual celebration of the adoption of Declaration of Independence of the US that took place on July 4, 1776.

For the first time, demonstration of military prowess such as the M1 Abrams tanks, M4 Sherman tanks, flyovers by Air Force One, and the US Navy's Blue Angels jet squadron will be displayed on the 243rd Fourth of July celebrations in Washington DC.

The focus will be on honouring America's armed forces, revealed an official statement by the Department of Interior.

"Salute to America will honour each of the nation's five service branches with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more. Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band ("Pershing's Own"), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others," the statement said.

The area was earlier closed due to its proximity to the fireworks launch site. This year, the administration has shifted the launch site from Reflecting Pool to the West Potomac Park to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the World War II Memorial and Constitution Gardens accessible to the public.

In addition to Salute to America, the other events will be the National Independence Day Parade, A Capitol Fourth- the annual concert performed on the West Lawns of the United States Capitol Building and the annual fireworks display.

Every year, the country celebrates the holiday with fireworks, parades, barbecues, family reunions, concerts, fairs and trips to different places.

