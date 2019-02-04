Four people died after a bus fell into a pit near Chiksaura village in Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday.

Nearly fifteen people have suffered injuries and two are in critical condition.

It is alleged that the accident happened while the bus which is running on the local routes tried to overtake another vehicle and fell into a 24 feet deep pit.

According to reports, the villagers gathered and helped in the rescue operations and the injured have been admitted to a hospital. Enraged over the accident some local miscreants have set the bus on fire and vandalised a fire brigade vehicle.

Police have arrived at the scene and are trying to control the crowd.

(Awaiting further updates)