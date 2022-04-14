In a big success, security forces on Thursday eliminated four terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in South Kashmir's Shopian district. However, the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Badigam area of Shopian.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight in which four terrorists were eliminated.

"So far, four local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT have been neutralized in Shopian encounter. Search is still going on," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed.

Killed terrorists were planning attacks on forces

Highly placed sources said that the eliminated terrorists of the LeT outfit were planning to execute attacks on security forces in different areas of South Kashmir.

"Forces have launched a search operation only after getting authentic information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout," sources said that killing four terrorists is a big setback to the LeT outfit in South Kashmir where this group is trying to establish its base.

Earlier, Shopian was a stronghold of Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit LeT. Recently a good number of LeT terrorists have been eliminated by the forces in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.

Two jawans killed as vehicle ferrying soldiers to Shopian encounter overturns

Two soldiers lost their lives while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Shopian.

The ill-fated vehicle was ferrying soldiers to the Badigam encounter site skidded off the road in the Kanipora area of Shopian.

In the incident, seven soldiers received injuries and were shifted to the district hospital Shopian for treatment, however, two of them succumbed on the way to the hospital while others are undergoing treatment at District Hospital.

Actually a tata Sumo carrying soldiers from44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to encounter site at Badigam.The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault & it skidded off the road.04 soldiers were injured & 02among them succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — DISTRICT POLICE SHOPIAN (@ShopianPolice) April 14, 2022

"It has been reported that some unconfirmed information has been circulated on social media, relating to stone pelting/injuries to some Army jawans at Kanipora. It is clarified that information shared in social media is not based on facts", Shopian police clarified.

"Actually a tata Sumo carrying soldiers from44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to encounter site at Badigam. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault & it skidded off the road. Four soldiers were injured and two among them succumbed", police stated.