After inhaling poisonous gas in an under-construction well four people died in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, June 10.

During morning hours, the incident took place at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station limits, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur.

The incident

According to the preliminary report, the farm owner, Hemant Rate, went inside the under-construction well to clean it and fell unconscious. As he did not come out, his wife, who was present at the farm, shouted for help following which three other locals rushed there and entered the well to rescue Ratre. When all the four men did not come out, the woman alerted other villagers who informed the police.

The four victims were later taken out of the well and rushed to a hospital in nearby Jaijaipur town where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

"Prima facie, it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well," he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Ratre (37), Nagendra Madhukar (34), his brother Mahendra Madhukar (31) and Chintamani Banjare (45), he added. Janjgir-Champa is located around 75 km from neighbouring Korba district.

