A small initiative taken by four cousins, ultimately, turned into a historic example of the government-public participation to accomplish a task that was looking impossible a few months ago. Manzoor Wangnoo, a social worker and chairman of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) along with his three cousins took the initiative to revive the Khushalsar lake.

Situated in the heart of the Srinagar city, this lake was gasping for survival for the last 30 years as it was filled with slush, weed, and garbage. Furthermore, a huge portion of this water body was encroached on by influential people.

"Although I and my three cousins took the initiative, many others joined the mission to accomplish the impossible task", Manzoor Wangnoo told International Business Times. He lavished all praise on Divisional Commission Kashmir PK Pole for taking a personal interest in this mission.

Dead lake revived within 100 days

"Initially some people made fun of us when we started our mission because earlier efforts to revive the lake proved futile because huge slush was accumulated in the water body", Wangnoo said, adding, "When we discussed our mission with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, he assured all possible help, and it was all due to his efforts that impossible task was accomplished".

Initially, it was decided that the task would be completed within 30 days, but it took exactly 100 days because as many as 1,000 trucks of garbage were cleaned and removed from the lake.

"Our mission has become a shining example of public-government participation because we got the support from all the concerned government agencies including Lakes and Waterways Development Authorities, Srinagar Municipality and district and divisional administration. It was all due to their support to achieve the target in 100 days," he said.

After 30 years navigation started in the revived lake

"As navigation in the lake has started after a gap of 30 long years, we are now exploring the possibilities of developing these areas as tourist spots by introducing water sports activities," says Wangnoo and informed that recently the department of tourism had a Shikara ride in the rejuvenated lake.

Sustainability is the biggest challenge

Manzoor Wangnoo admitted that sustainability was the biggest challenge. After reviving the lake, Wangnoo and other volunteers have decided to involve people in maintaining the cleanliness of the water body. During the three-month-long drive to revive the lake, Wangnoo, and his team have involved most of the local people in their campaign now these locals will be made responsible to check any attempt to throw garbage in the lake.

"We have fixed a meeting of locals next week to involve them to conserve the lake", he said.