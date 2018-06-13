Four BSF troopers, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Assistant Commandant Jatinder Singh, Sub-Inspector Rajnish Kumar, ASI Ram Niwas and Constable Hans Raj were killed in unprovoked shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers targeting Baba Chamliyal outpost in the Ramgarh Sector early Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said.

The injured troopers were shifted to the Army Hospital in Satwari in Jammu city.

The Pakistan ceasefire violation has happened days before the annual 'Urs' (festival) at the Baba Chamliyal shrine in the Ramgarh Sector.

Traditionally, each year on Urs at this shrine, Pakistan Rangers pay obeisance and offer a 'chaddar' as a token of reverence. BSF troopers serve 'sharbat' to Pakistan Rangers at the shrine.

The annual Urs is scheduled for June 28.

[ Source- IANS]