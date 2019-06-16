Four young actors have Tollywood have met with accidents on the sets of the films they were shooting. Fans of these actors have poured love for their favourite stars on their social media accounts and wished the speedy recovery.

A couple of days ago, actor Varun Tej met with a road accident on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, while he was heading to Kurnool to shoot for his upcoming film Valmiki. The actor suffered minor injuries and was given first aid. The actor even took to Twitter to share the update and wrote that he is safe and thanked his fans for all the prayers.

Two days ago, actor Naga Shaurya, while shooting at Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam, got injured. Without using a rope and a dupe, the actor performed the stunt himself, and as it was a scene where he had jumped from one building to another, and in between the shots, he fractured his leg. A PR note posted online, "@IamNagashaurya injured today while shooting in Vizag. He Did Without Rope & Dupe for Action Sequence. Doctors Said He Need 25 days Bed Rest #NagaShaurya #Nagashourya #IRA3 @ira_creations." (sic)

While he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Oh Baby, in which he has done an extended cameo, he was shooting for his untitled film which is being directed by debutant Ramana Teja and it has Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady.

Actor Sundeep Kishan, on sets of Tenali Ramakrishna, has also injured himself and after the news went viral, he shared of his social media account and tweeted, "Hey guys..it was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence.. A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye & there was a lot of blood so ppl panicked..used to such stuff now & am ok.. The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut, wishing him a speedy recovery." (sic)

On Sunday, it was reported that actor Sharwanand, while shooting in Thailand, for the remake of '96 remake met with an accident during his sky diving classes. It is said that he will be undergoing surgery soon. Update from the PR is awaited.