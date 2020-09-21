Kareena Kapoor Khan is the bonafide diva of Bollywood. Over the years, she has not only managed to evolve as an actress but has also upgraded her fashion game. From being the chubby Punjabi starlet hailing from the prestigious Kapoor 'Khandaan' to making 'Zero-figure' a benchmark for the fitness freaks, Bebo has done it all.

Ever since her debut in JP Dutta's 'Refugee', birthday girl Bebo has certainly grown manifolds, both professionally as well as personally. Be it for her acting skills, her dressing styles, her physique, or even her relationship equations, Kareena has always been a proactive figure in tinsel town, something which not everyone can claim to be.

Kareena has managed to deliver some splendid movies and has enthralled the audience for more than 20 years. Even at the age of forty, she knows how to nail glamorous avatars and grab the attention of the paparazzi. Be it her pregnancy looks to her girl-next-door outfits, Kareena has always brought forth her A-game.

We all have seen Kareena's sultry, sexy, casual, and bold avatars but have you ever fused her trendy looks with your favourite desserts? As she turns forty and fabulous, let's have a look at some of her pictures that will kick your sweet tooth and make you drool.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan-1, Jalebi-0

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan-1, Donuts-0

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan-1, Brownies-0

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan-1, Red Velvet Cake-0

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan-1, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream-0

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, will soon share the screen with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. 2020 is proving to be a wonderful year for birthday girl Kareena with a new baby coming along the way. She took her social media profile to announce her pregnancy.

Ahead of her 40th birthday, she shared a sweet post on her Instagram which talked about love, life and happiness. It read, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

International Business Times, India, wishes gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, Happy Birthday!