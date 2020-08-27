Funky and cool, bold and beautiful! Yes, we're talking about the gorgeous Neha Dhupia. The Bollywood actress who has turned 40 today, has been slaying the screen for more than a decade with her quintessential movies and chic looks. Born in Kochi to Punjabi Sikh parents, diva Neha Dhupia came into the limelight after winning the Miss India Universe title in 2002. Her initial work such as video song with Indie pop band Euphoria and movie such as Qayamat: City Under Threat, Julie gained her popularity.

Be it Bollywood movies or working for TV series and reality shows, Neha Dhupia has always made her presence felt on the screen. She is not only famous for her work, but also for her looks and style statements. From donning the urban cool avatar on MTV show Roadies to giving out major fashion goal in chic attires on #NoFilterNeha and BFFs with Vogue, Neha knows how to make the heads turn.

No matter what the occasion is, every time Neha steps out of her house, she makes the cameras and the fans fall in love with her. Even as a bride during her wedding with actor Angad Bedi, she was reflecting royalty in pink. Whether she's wearing Loose t-shirts or jackets, Shimmery gowns or lehengas or nailing the pregnancy look confidently with a baby bump, Dhupia has proved that style is all about comfort.

Let's have look at some pictures of Birthday girl Neha that proves that she's a ulmate fashionista:

1. The Roadies Look:

2. The lady boss with a baby bump

3. Neha as Bride; A vision in pink

4. The goddess in Gold

5. The Madhubala look

6. Bold and #NoFilter look

7. Acing the Indo-Western avatar

8. Frills and all, the diva stands tall

9. Cinderella of Bollywood

10. Oh my, Maxim!

International Business Times, India, wishes Neha Dhupia, Happy Birthday!