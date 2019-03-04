Former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar has died in Mangaluru, Karnataka, after a prolonged illness on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital four months ago as his health condition worsened.

Back in 2017, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a long-time Yeddyurappa loyalist - V Dhananjay Kumar had joined the Congress party. This was because Dhananjay Kumar felt sidelined by the BJP. Though he was extremely loyal to Yeddyurappa but was not given the spot a politician of his experience deserves.

The 67-year-old began his political career in the BJP's youth wing. He went on to become an MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983 and subsequently became an MP and worked as a minister in the central government. In the year 1991, Kumar was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha defeating the Congress veteran B Janardhana Poojary.

In 1996, Dhananjay Kumar was appointed as the Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, the Union Minister of State for Finance between 1999–2000 and the Union Minister of State for Textiles between 2000–2003.

