Huge setback for BJP in Bengal: Sitting MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC

BJP has suffered a major setback in West Bengal. Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who had announced to quit politics two months ago, has joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. Abhishek Banerjee and TMC MP Derek O'Brien got him membership of TMC.

Playback singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo expressed his displeasure by writing a Facebook post after he was asked to resign from the Narendra Modi government. Finally, on July 31, by writing another Facebook post, Supriyo announced to quit politics. He wrote - 'I am leaving, goodbye.' He also said that he would leave his official residence within a month.

The development has come as a surprise for many as the Asansol MP has announced 'Quitting politics.' Media reports suggested that Supriyo was angry with the Central BJP leadership after his unceremonious exit from the Union Cabinet.

Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family.



We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/6OEeEz5OGj — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 18, 2021

Notably, Babul Supriyo was a very famous playback singer before joining politics. In the recently held Bengal Assembly elections, he was fielded by the party from the Tollygunge seat but he did not manage to win. A few days later, he was asked to resign from the post of Union Minister. Since then he was said to be angry with the party leadership.

In other developments, the Home Ministry lowered Babul Supriyo's security category, on Saturday. He has been shifted from the category of 'Z' to 'Y'. An internal threat perception study was used to justify the security downgrade. The Central Reserve Police Force, which is in charge of providing protection, has begun the process of reducing its security detail.