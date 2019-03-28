Anna Kournikova sure knows how to party. The former tennis star let her hair loose and went wild. Reportedly the former world number 8 ranked player teetered atop the tiny coffee table while wearing stilettos while her wavy blonde tresses blew in the breeze as Anna waved her arms back and forth above her head.

Anna was apparently dressed in a colorful swimsuit that showed off plenty of the mother-of-two's slender frame. Apparently, former athlete is married to singer Enrique Iglesias.

It is known that they started dating back in 2001, after the former professional tennis player appeared in his Escape music video. However, it still remains unknown when or even if they are married, but it is rumored that they split in 2013, but have since reconciled.

Recently, Enrique opened up about the couple's sex life since the birth of their twins in an interview with The Sun, saying, 'It's probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished.'

'Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it's not always perfect,' he explained, 'but it is perfect in a way.'

Enrique Iglesias is a pop star who gained fame in the US and was launched into global stardom. It is known that Anna Kournikova is a Russian and a former professional tennis player. Her appearance and celebrity status made her one of the best known tennis stars worldwide. And even after all these years Anna Kournikova has still managed to maintain her athleticism and her figure. Which is quite evident in the video. You can check out the video here: