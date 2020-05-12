Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, a source said. Singh was brought to the AIIMS on Sunday at 8.45 p.m.

According to the AIIMS sources, Singh was admitted for observation, investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication and complained of chest pain and breathlessness, sources said.

The senior Congress leader was under the supervision of doctor Nitish Nayak and was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was also tested for COVID-19 and fortunately he was shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward, while his Covid-19 test result came negative on Monday.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

The veteran leader is currently representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours. He also has a history of diabetes.

In May 2008, he had undergone a cataract operation, and in September 2007, he had prostate surgery. He also underwent a bypass in the United Kingdom in 1991.