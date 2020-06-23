An accountability court of Islamabad on Tuesday, June 23 decided to indict former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and others accused in a mega money laundering case on July 7.

According to an order issued by accountability judge Mohammad Azam Khan, "because of prevailing situation of (COVID-19) pandemic the presence of accused for the purpose of framing of charges will be procured through Skype/video link facility", reports Dawn news.

The order stated that other accused in the cases may attend the court proceedings through video link.

Zardari's money laundering case

An FIR in the case was lodged on July 6, 2018 by the Federal Investigation Agency alleged that huge amounts of money were being laundered through fake and forged accounts by depositing and withdrawing the same.

The companies and persons involved in the forged accounts were named in the FIR and it was alleged that the scam is worth about 4.145 billion PKR.