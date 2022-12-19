Nearly a month after resigning from the National Conference against dynastic politics, a promising youth leader from north Kashmir's Bandipora district Sameer Iqbal Bhat joined the Peoples' Conference along with hundreds of his supporters.

Bhat, the former National Conference Youth Zonal President Kashmir (North), joined the Peoples Conference at a function held at Church Lane, Srinagar in the presence of party president Sajad Gani Lone and Khursheed Alam.

"Instead of encouraging promising youth to come forward, the top leadership of the National Conference is pursuing dynastic politics. I am against dynastic politics so I resigned from the party," Bhat told International Bussiness Times.

"Only family friends and family members of senior leaders have a future in the National Conference," he said and added that the Peoples' Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone is encouraging youth to join politics.

Bhat minced no words in attacking National Conference leadership for imposing only family members of senior leaders on workers without taking feedback from the grassroots. Speaking on the occasion after joining the party, Bhat said that he was inspired by the vision, sincerity of thought, and deep desire of Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone for the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed confidence in the vision of the party for change and its resolve to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the morass of uncertainty and chaos with a pragmatic and far-sighted approach.

"I strongly believe that Sajad Lone is the only leader who can take J&K out of the current impasse and deliver for the people of Kashmir," he added.

Sameer is a promising youth leader: Sajad Lone

While welcoming Samir Bhat to the party, Peoples' Conference president Sajad Gani Lone termed him a promising and dedicated youth leader committed to serving society.

"Sameer Bhat is a good sociopolitical activist of North Kashmir who earned the confidence and trust of the people," Lone said, adding, "Bhat is an able and honest leader from Bandipora".

He expressed hope that in the coming years the Peoples Conference would play a pivotal role in contributing to the welfare and politics of J&K.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Sameer sahib into our party. I am hopeful that this caravan of change will get stronger and play a constructive role in the extraordinary situation in J&K and navigate it through the troubled waters," he said.

"Active and meaningful participation of the youth is imperative to address the challenges that have an impact on them and their future. We are committed to creating spaces for the youth to take the mantle of responsibility and shape a brighter future for the coming generations," he added.

Bhat resigned from NC on November 22

Sameer Iqbal Bhat, zonal president of the Youth National Conference (North), resigned from the post as well as from the basic membership of J&K's oldest political party on November 22. In a hard-hitting letter written to party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Bhat said that NC has failed to come up to the expectations of the masses.

"With a very heavy heart, I am bidding farewell to the party I joined back in 2017 with high hopes that the JKNC represents the aspirations of the people and this is the party that has always defended the rights and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Bhat stated.