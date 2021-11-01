Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed in an accident on the wee hours of Monday, 1 November, in Kochi. The incident occurred around 1.30 am in front of Holiday Inn hotel on the Ernakulam Bypass.

The car in which Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were travelling lost control when they tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler and hit a tree. They died on the spot, say reports in the Malayalam media.

The other two men in the car were rushed to the hospital and they have suffered serious injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, Palarivattom.

As per The Hindu, the bodies of the deceased have been kept at the same hospital. They were in Kochi on a modelling assignment and were on their way to Thrissur.

The car is damaged beyond recognition in the accident.

The two bikers have escaped with minor injuries. Ansi Kabeer was the winner of Miss Kerala in 2019 and was crowned Miss South India title. Whereas Anjana Shajan was the runner-up of Miss Kerala 2019.

Ansi hailed from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram, while Anjana was from Thrissur.

"The Miss South India 2021 contest was a tough fight, as all the participants were equally deserving. During our grooming sessions, I noticed that each of them was well-informed on various topics, so I was confused about who will win the title. To my luck, it came to me. I believe my former pageantry experiences served as an upper hand in answering the questions and performing the tasks confidently," Ansi told The New Indian Express after winning the title.

Their fans and well-wishers are shocked over their death and condolence messages are pouring in on their social media sites.