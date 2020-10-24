Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and has gone into isolation. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is under medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors.

Fadnavis is in-charge of BJP's poll campaign for assembly election in Bihar. "God wants me to stop for a while and take a break. I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he wrote.

The BJP leader requested those who have made contact with him recently to get tested for the virus as well. "Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid-19 tests done. Take care, everyone !" he said.