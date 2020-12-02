Former Madras High Court Justice CS Karnan was on Wednesday arrested in Chennai for releasing a video abusing Judges and Court staff. Justice Karnan had served in the Madras High Court and the Kolkata High Court.

Why is Karnan being arrested?

After his retirement, Karnan had released a video verbally abusing Judges and Court officials. Based on a complaint filed by the Puducherry Bar Council, a case under four sections was filed against Karnan.

However, no action was taken against him. A case was again filed in Madras High Court stating no action was taken on the complaint post which Karnan was arrested at his Avadi residence.

(Further details awaited )