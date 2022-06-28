Two Pak nationals among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in Kashmir Close
Two Pak nationals among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in Kashmir

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on June 28. He was aged 90. 

Sivadasa Menon has been facing age-related ailments for several months, and he has been undergoing treatment at Kozhikkode MIMS Hospital. 

Sivadasa Menon
Facebook

In his decades-long political career, Sivadasa Menon has served as a CPI(M) state committee member and CPI(M) district committee secretary. 

In the 1987 EK Nayanar Government, T Sivadasa Menon served as the electricity minister, and in the 1996 government, he was the finance minister. 

Sivadasa Menon's wife is Bhavaniyamma who died a few years back. He has two daughters, Lakshmi Devi and Kalyani. 

This is a Breaking News. Stay tuned for more details. 

Also Read