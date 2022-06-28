Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on June 28. He was aged 90.

Sivadasa Menon has been facing age-related ailments for several months, and he has been undergoing treatment at Kozhikkode MIMS Hospital.

In his decades-long political career, Sivadasa Menon has served as a CPI(M) state committee member and CPI(M) district committee secretary.

In the 1987 EK Nayanar Government, T Sivadasa Menon served as the electricity minister, and in the 1996 government, he was the finance minister.

Sivadasa Menon's wife is Bhavaniyamma who died a few years back. He has two daughters, Lakshmi Devi and Kalyani.

