After resigning from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, August 5, Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Sinha was on Thursday, August 6 was appointed the new Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after Murmu in a surprise development resigned from the post exactly a year after the nullification of Article 370 in the erstwhile state, and barely nine months after he took over the reins of the newly created Union Territory.

A notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs said, "The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

Murmu to replace IAS officer Rajiv Mehrishi

Murmu will be replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, as the CAG who completes his term today, August 7.

A 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Murmu was Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He became the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha appointed new J&K LG as Murmu resigns from post

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Murmu as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and appointed Sinha for the post.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Manoj Sinha to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Girish Chandra Murmu," a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Thursday announced.

Sinha has represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice in the Lok Sabha. He was defeated by Bahujan Samaj Party's Afzal Ansari in last year's Lok Sabha polls. Sinha has also served as junior Railway Minister. Murmu had put in his papers on Wednesday.

What is the role of CAG?

The CAG is appointed for a term of six years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments. CAG reports are laid before Parliament and legislatures of the states.