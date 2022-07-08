Typhoon Jebi: Japan Hit By Strongest Storm In 25 Years Close
Typhoon Jebi: Japan Hit By Strongest Storm In 25 Years

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday after apparently being shot at, state broadcaster NHK said, adding that police has taken a suspect into custody.

Abe, in a coma, has been rushed to a hospital, and according to a local fire department official, the former leader appears to show no vital signs, the report said.

The incident took place in near Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while he was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign at around 11. 30 a.m. (local time).

According to the NHK, a gunshot was heard on site and Abe was seen bleeding

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that a man has been taken into custody.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the "One Year to Go" ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019(File Photo)IANS

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, a country where handguns are banned.

Also Read