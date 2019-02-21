Charlotte Crosby recently took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself wearing nothing, showing her enviable curves. But how did she get past the rules of Instagram? Simple, soap suds.

The former Geordie Shore looks sensational in the playful snap. In the snap, the 28-year old poses as she sits on the edge of a bathtub with a pile of bubbles in her hands as she is preparing to blow. The reality star had no make-up on her, with wet hair and suds covering her assets, she captioned the image, "Bubbly bubbly, I'm so damn BUBBLY."

Her fans have been blown away by her beauty on seeing the image. One wrote: "You're so gorgeous, wish I could have your figure." Another added, "You are so bubbly and that's why I love you!" A third said, "Pretty Woman vibes."

Charlotte is holidaying in Mexico, indulging in full luxury with boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie. There the star has found herself in some deep mess. After reaching Mexico, apparently, the model had lost her phone. She informed her fans about the loss by uploading of a photo of her wearing a bikini with the caption, "Pretty beaches Distract me from the fact I have the sh*ts and have lost my phone."

Meanwhile, Charlott has confessed that she wants to start a family soon with her boyfriend before she turns 30. The star was also rumoured to be pregnant during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. On the show, the star revealed saying, "Next year, me and Josh. I would like a baby, I'm 30 next year and ready to start a family. Josh is four years younger. We talk a lot about it, it seems he is on board."

The star of The Charlott Show has not deprived her fans of her love affair with her boyfriend and has been pretty regular on social media to give them an update.