Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son has undergone hormone transformation journey. Aryan Bangar has shared his transformational journey and now identifies as 'Anaya'. In a now deleted video he had called the transformation his "greatest victory". The video also had Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's pictures with his father.

The social media post

Aryan Bangar was a left-handed batter who played in Mumbai's local club cricket before switching to Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. "From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength. But beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and a lot of challenges faced," now Anaya's caption read.

"Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn't easy. Today, I'm proud to be a part of the sport I love at any level or category, not only as an athlete but as my authentic self. The road hasn't been easy, but finding my true self has been the greatest victory of all," the post further read.

How the cricketing abilities have changed

The cricketer also shed light on the effects of hormone therapy on the cricketing abilities. Anaya mentioned that not just the body even the muscle memory and athletic abilities went for a toss after the surgery. "As a trans woman on HRT, my body changed drastically. I've been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I've loved for so long is slipping away from me," Anaya mentioned in another post.

The social media post has now been deleted.