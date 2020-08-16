Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted in a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, breathed his last on Sunday. He was put on ventilator after his health deteriorated, affecting kidneys and causing blood pressure problems.
"Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior DDCA official said.
Facts about Chetan Chauhan
- Chauhan has served the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being the manager of the Indian team during their tour of Australia.
- Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.
- During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets.
- With Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a potent opening partnership for India with the duo scoring over 3000 runs, including 12 century stands.