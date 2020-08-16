Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted in a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, breathed his last on Sunday. He was put on ventilator after his health deteriorated, affecting kidneys and causing blood pressure problems.

"Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior DDCA official said.

Facts about Chetan Chauhan