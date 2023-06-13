Already booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly encroaching forest land, a cheating case has been registered against former minister and treasurer of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin.

According to police Vijay Kumar, a property dealer, Taj Mohiuddin, and Raj Kumar Gupta have been named in FIR number 89/2023 under Sections 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The allegations against the trio involve defrauding an individual by promising him possession of 72ftx30ft land at village Nandani in Jammu.

Although the complaint has made full payment of the land sold to him as per the agreement, the trio was allegedly not giving possession of the same by using their influence. The accused allegedly tried to terrorize the complaint against taking possession of the land.

Trio allegedly cheated complaint after receiving full payment of land

According to the complaint registered by the police, Vijay Kumar lured the complainant by offering the purchase of six shops falling under Khasra number 109 at village Nandani, Jammu, claiming that they belonged to him.

The complainant was assured that there were no legal issues or defects related to the property. Subsequently, the complainant made the full payment but was allegedly never given possession of the land.

As per police, the initial cash payment was made to Vijay Kumar by the complainant, while the remaining amount was paid through cheques to Raj Kumar Gupta, the negotiator. However, these cheques were ultimately encashed into the account of former Minister Taj Mohiuddin.

Upon realizing that he had been deceived and his hard-earned money misappropriated, the complainant filed a written complaint with the Nowabad Police Station.

Quoting Inspector Surinder Raina, SHO Nowabad Police Station, reports confirmed the booking of three individuals, including former Minister Taj Mohiuddin, and stated that further investigations are underway.

Former minister denies allegations, ready to give possession of the land

As per reports, Taj Mohiuddin said that he had sold the land and received the full payment from the complainant.

The former minister clarified that he never denied the complainant possession of the land. He further claimed that all the necessary legal documents for the transfer of ownership were prepared. Taj Mohiuddin invited the complainant to take possession of the land and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the agreement.

Already booked by CBI for encroaching forest land

In 2022, the CBI had booked Taj Mohiuddin in connection with the alleged illegal regularisation of encroached forest land in his name under the Roshni Act.

Along with Taj Mohiuddin, the CBI also booked Mohammaed Ramzan Thakur, former Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Mohammed Yousuf Zargar, the then Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hafizullah Shah, the then Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Ghulam Hassan Rather, the then Tehsildar.

The CBI received a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory which is now part of the FIR.

It is alleged that the land encroached upon by Taj Mohiuddin belonged to the forest department which had raised objections to its regularisation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act also known as the Roshni Act.

Who is Taj Mohiuddin?

A political stalwart of Jammu and Kashmir, Taj Mohiuddin is a prominent Gujjar leader. He served as minister from 2002 to 2014 in two successive coalition governments in which Congress was a partner.

He held important portfolios in the PDP-Congress government from 2002 to 2008 and the National Conference-Congress government from 2008 to 2014 from the quota of the Congress Party.

A loyalist of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Taj Mohiuddin resigned from Congress in 2002 and joined the newly floated Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Presently he is treasurer of the DPAP.