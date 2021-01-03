PG Halarnkar, IPS former Bengaluru city police commissioner and former Director General of CRPF, passed away late last night, January 2 at Vikram Hospital due to illness.

PG Halarnkar donates his body for medical purposes

The former Bengaluru CP's son announced the sad demise on Twitter and wrote, "My father, PG Halarnkar, former commissioner@BlrCityPolice, former DGP@crpfindia, made his final journey last night. A life of honour, duty & utmost honesty. He shunned ritual & donated his body to medical science. His religion was his uniform, his duty & his country."

My father, P G Halarnkar, former commissioner @BlrCityPolice, former DGP @crpfindia, made his final journey last night. A life of honour, duty & utmost honesty. He shunned ritual & donated his body to medical science. His religion was his uniform, his duty & his country. pic.twitter.com/tZZdwLpeyz — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) January 3, 2021

As per reports, his body has been shifted to St.John's Medical College and Hospital as he wished to donate his body for medical purposes. Halarnkar was from 1956 IPS batch, Karnataka cadre.

Great role model and teacher: Condolences pour in

On speaking about his father's personality, Samar shared an anecdote, he wrote, "When he was younger, brasher police officer, a former boss asked him, why aren't you going to Tirupati? My father said, "Sir I haven't committed so many sins."

As condolences continue to pour in from several parts of the country, Samar wrote, "A former colleague dropped in just now and said, 'One thing I learned from Mr Halarnkar, how to tick off the boss and not be afraid about it.'

ADG of Police, Bhaskar Rao, IPS also took to Twitter and condole the death of the PG Halanrkar. "RIP Sir, Great Role Model and Teacher. Sir graced our National College, Jaynagar as Chief Guest in 1985. Late Dr HN presided. My inspiration to join the Police."