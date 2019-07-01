Former beauty queen Samaira Sandhu announced to start an intense makeup learning programme for aspiring people. This programme will start from August 19 and it is said to be taking place for a week.

Samaira Sandhu, who is very passionate about makeup, says that she will never get tired of it. She posted on her Instagram page. "I can do makeup all day, everyday! No matter how much am I tired, more makeup always brings joy to my soul. If you have the same passion towards makeup, why not turn it into your profession?"

Not only that! Samaira Sandhu is also planning to train aspiring makeup artistes. She shared her WhatsApp and details of her intense makeup learning programme in Instagram. She wrote, "Eyes do tell a story! Listen Learn my signature eye makeup looks along with all the tips and tricks of the trade with me only at Intense Makeup Learning Programme beginning 19th August! Link in Bio!"

Samaira Sandhu, who boasts of 56.7k followers on her Instagram page, received superb response for her programme. Many requested her to provide more details about it, while some asked for different time slot of the training. Here are some of her followers' response

Chhavijain2: Hi can you tell me the details about the course please. Do you have any session in September end or October ? Pls advice! Thanks

Kaurkamal: Mam, why not something on weekends.. dying to be part of your class but I am working so can attend only on weekends @samairasandhu

Akisha_makeovers: This is beautiful and it's always a treat to watch you ❤️

Sheetalpawar41: Hey.. I watch ur work everyday. It's just superb as u r .. can u pl tell me the fees and do u have plans to do a workshop in Pune city?

Samaira Sandhu was graduated from Kryolan Academy in Berlin, which prepared this young protégé into a full-fledged beauty career aspirant. She returned home to start working as a pan-India trainer for the renowned makeup brand. After two years of honing her skills, she made the career highlighting switch to MAC Cosmetics where she grasped what women desire and how to help them envision their beauty.

Ever since, there has been no looking back for this makeover magician, who has devoted her life into helping women become a better, stronger and more confident version of themselves. Her story is one of endurance, spirit and persistent hard work. This beautiful belle of the north rose from nothing to what she is today, is a brand in herself.

Talking about her journey, Samaira Sandhu says, "That moment and many like it are the reason why I am what I am today. To be able to make a woman's most important day even more special with a few strokes of a brush gives me immense joy and gratitude towards the industry I am a part of. I would not trade this life for any other as I was destined to bring smile on faces with my work and this is what I intend to do with my talent, experience and artistry for years to come."