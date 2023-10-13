Divya Khosla Kumar was a sight to behold at the Elle Beauty Awards 2023, held last night. The diva made heads turn in a shimmery red gown. Divya flaunted her curves in the risqué slit and deep neckline gown. Her dazzling smile coupled with bold style, made sure all eyes were on her throughout the night.

Negative comments on her pictures and videos

While not everyone can carry off such an outfit with equal confidence and grace, Divya certainly did. However, not many on social media think the same. "Gulshan Kumar would have died again seeing her like this," wrote one user. "Has she forgotten to wear her underwear in a hurry?" another user asked. "New way to hide old age," a social media user commented. "Underwear not allowed in this dress?" asked another social media user.

"She will do anything for fame" a user commented. "I don't know what is wrong with her," "such vulgarity" were some more comments. "Why this middle age lady wants to be like today's heroines? Oky I agree she can wear anything she wants but why to wear such revealing and bullshit clothes," one more comment read.

Divya on facing struggles

After an unsuccessful career as an actress, Divya Khosla turned director-producer for several Hindi films. "Initially, Bhushan was not comfortable about me directing a movie. He was worried about how I would deal with all the criticism that came with it. So he kept discouraging me for eight years, while I kept convincing him," she said in an interview.

"I directed music videos for the company that became a hit and I won his confidence. He is a sharp businessman and is protective about the brand of his company. He won't let his wife do anything on her whims and fancy if it ruins the company's reputation," she added.