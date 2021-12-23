It was in late 2019 that the first case of Covid infection was detected in Wuhan, China. The infectious disease soon spread like a wildfire, and it pulled the entire world to a state of shutdown. Even after two years, Covid is still wreaking havoc in various nooks of the world, and amid steady vaccination rollout, new variants of Covid including the Omicron are bothering medical experts. And now, a top health expert has suggested that a fourth Covid vaccine shot could be needed for a section of people.

Not just third, fourth dose vaccine could be needed

Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) believes that people who fall under a vulnerable age group and with comorbidities may need a fourth dose of vaccine to protect themself from the Covid pandemic.

"I think there will be people probably who will receive the fourth jab – whether that will be everyone, I think, is still very much in doubt. We do need to see how things go through this wave and beyond. I think there may well be people who received their boosters early who are in the older more vulnerable age groups who may need a further jab – that has not been decided yet. It is still under review and discussion, and we will be providing recommendations on that at some point in the new year," Finn told BBC Radio.

Effectiveness of Covid vaccine against the Omicron variant

Now, medical experts are very much bothered about the Omicron variant which was first detected in South Africa last month. This new variant of Covid is now present in more than 80 countries, and it is currently the dominant strain in the United States.

As the scare looms up, a new study report has suggested that most of the Covid vaccines are incapable to prevent the spread of Covid's Omicron variant. According to this study report, vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, if reinforced by a booster appear to have the capability of stopping infections. However, other vaccines are not capable enough to stop the spread of the infection.