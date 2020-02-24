Mysskin has been fired from Thupparivaalan 2 and hero Vishal himself has taken the responsibility of directing the project. The budget overrun is reportedly the reason why the director is thrown out of the Tamil flick.

Why Thupparivaalan 2 team upset with Mysskin?

Mysskin has now spoken to a daily stating that he required additional Rs 40 crore to complete the project. The increase in the budget did not go well with the team members who are of the view that the director spent the money recklessly in the first schedule of the shooting.

On getting complains over budget-related issues, Mysskin has reacted sarcastically by claiming that he wanted Rs 400 crore to complete Thupparivaalan 2, much higher than the mega-budget movies like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and his upcoming RRR.

Sarcastic Mysskin added that he wanted Rs 100 crore for the climax scene alone where Vishal will jump from a satellite. The first schedule of shooting was completed in December in London.

Kollywood Cinema has Limited Reach

Tamil cinema has a limited market and the budget overran has widely-debate topic in the industry in the recent months. The poor performance of Rajinikanth's Darbar has made many producers express their concern over directors splurging money without bothering on the ROI (return of investment).

Also, Atlee Kumar, director of Bigil, had also come under attack over the same reasons. In fact, there were rumours of Vijay getting upset with the filmmaker for not utilising the dates properly and poor planning which increased the overall budget.

Bigil was made with the budget of Rs 180 crore. The shooting was held for 198 days.

Coming back to Thupparivaalan, the first instalment was a sleeper hit. The performance of Vishal and Prasanna with a well-written script helped the film to be a successful venture at the box office not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in Andhra and Telangana where the dubbed Telugu version (titled Detective) was received well by the viewers.