Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has failed to do any wonders at the box-office. The film opened to poor reviews and poorer box office collection. The Karan Johar co-produced film has not managed to win either the critics or the audience. The fil reportedly collected just Rs 3 crore on its opening day.

Selfiee marks Akshay Kumar's fifth flop in a row. Prior to this, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey had failed to make a mark as well. And while some of his previous films had managed to get good openings on Day 1, the collection of Selfiee on Day 1 is poorer than any of them.

Kangana's potshot

And now, Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at the film. "Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me..." she wrote. Kangana went on to add, "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me...yeh bhi meri hi galti hai." She further said, "Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats)."

The original film vs the remake

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam drama Driving License. The original film had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While the original film was a bumper hit, trade experts had predicted average opening for Akshay's film. However, they too were left shocked by the disastrously low numbers.