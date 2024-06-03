The civil administration has sought the Indian Army's help in different areas of Jammu province to control the devastating fires that engulfed over two dozen forest areas.

In the past 24 hours, several fire incidents have caused extensive damage to forest land and urban areas across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials confirmed that no injuries or loss of life occurred during these incidents.

A massive forest fire broke out in a forest adjacent to National Highway 244 near Suigarh forest in the Pul Doda area in Doda district within a range of one kilometer.

Two Quick Reaction Teams of the Indian Army rushed to the spot at about 7:25 PM to carry out firefighting.

The fire brigade reached the spot at 7:35 PM and the fire was completely dozed off at about 8:45 PM with no loss of life.

According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, firefighters displayed unmatched bravery, skill, and fire control, which prevented further spreading of fire in nearby areas with the help of civil water bowser. Their rapid response and unwavering dedication averted a disaster, earning them profound admiration and gratitude.

The heroic actions of the Indian Army exemplified the selflessness and professionalism of our firefighting teams.

Forest fires ravage Jammu, no casualties reported

Poonch District

A blaze originating from across the Line of Control (LoC) triggered multiple mine explosions in the Salotri forward area. Despite the high intensity, authorities managed to control the fire without any casualties.

Reasi District

Three separate forest fires occurred in the Ardhkuwari, Bidda, and Mardi areas. Fortunately, these fires have now been extinguished.

Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The fire incident in the Lambi Keri-Ardhkuwari belt briefly halted the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

Rajouri District

Extensive forest areas, including Dungi, Grati, Bungaie, Tatapani, Kalakote, and Dhanore, were affected by the fire, resulting in significant forest damage. A school shed in the Jallas area also suffered damage.

Kathua District

Forest fires were reported in the Ramkote and Basholi areas.

Udhampur District

Massive flames erupted in the Ramnagar forest division, but authorities managed to control the situation without any casualties.

Jammu City Outskirts

A large fire broke out in the Ragoora forest area near the outskirts of Jammu city. Thankfully, the fire has been extinguished, and no casualties have been reported.

Causes of fires remain unknown

The cause of the wildfire remains unknown, with suspicions of deliberate arson by some locals. Despite efforts by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and local teams, the fire persists and is worsening due to strong winds.

Efforts to contain the fires have faced significant challenges, with the blaze spreading rapidly across the Darsoo forest area in Udhampur, spanning between Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Locals and lower-level Forest Department workers are struggling to contain the forest fire. Despite three days of efforts, the blaze still rages across a 5 sq km area.

Residents have appealed for IAF helicopters to help douse the flames. Earlier forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts also faced fires, leading to substantial damage. It took hours for Forest Department officials and residents to contain the flames.

Forest fires have become a pressing concern in Jammu & Kashmir as multiple incidents continue to ravage the region. The fire service department reports 10 to 13 daily fire incidents in the region, attributed to increasing temperatures and heat waves in the Jammu region, leading to widespread destruction across forested areas in both Jammu and the Kashmir valley. The loss of forest resources and wildlife has been substantial, with incidents reported almost daily over the past two weeks.