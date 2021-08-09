As India continues the world's largest vaccination drive in the country, to inoculate the masses as a way to prevent the third wave of COVID, the health ministry on Monday included yet another category in its mass vaccination drive. Expanding the eligibility of the population in India for COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that even foreign nationals can get the jab in India.

Since the vaccination slots need to be booked online through CoWIN portal, the government is allowing foreign nationals to use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration. Once registered successfully, foreign nationals in India can pick a preferable slot all the same.

"A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the official statement read.

India's vaccination drive

With this, the government aims to reduce transfer of the infection from unvaccinated people in India. Also, it safeguards the foreign nationals in India from getting COVID-19 and preventing serious ailment. India has, so far, administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country.

"Together We Fight, Together We Win Clapping hands sign Govt has now allowed foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and take Covid-19 vaccine. This will ensure overall safety from the transmission of the virus," Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted.