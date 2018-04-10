Ford India is expected to launch its new Figo-based crossover, Freestyle, in India this month. The bookings for Freestyle are open at dealerships across the country and the model is also expected to arrive at the showrooms soon.

Ahead of its launch, Ford has now revealed details of the upcoming Freestyle, including the personalization options for the new Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV). Ford offers accessories for the exterior and interior of Freestyle.

Ford Freestyle exterior accessories

On the exterior, Ford Freestyle gets two options — one is a roof wrap kit while the other is a body stripe kit. The body stripe kit comes with the racing stripe running across the Freestyle from the front bonnet. There are also shark fin antennae and a rear spoiler in the list along with 15-inch alloy wheels. The 15-inch alloy wheels come as standard on the Titanium and Titanium+ variants of the Freestyle, but the entry-level variants of the model get this as optional.

Other personalization options in the new Freestyle include automatic headlamps, engine under shield, roof crossbars and anti-theft nuts. Ford also offers optional slimline weather shield for all four windows in the Freestyle.

Ford Freestyle interior accessories

Ford Freestyle gets three vinyl seat cover options and ambient lighting in five colors. The list also includes neck rest and pillow, rearview camera and ashtray.

Ford Freestyle will come in four variants — Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+, and gets the new 1.2-liter three-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine. The petrol mill is tuned to churn out 95 bhp of power and 120 Nm of torque. The tried-and-tested 1.5-liter diesel engine also powers the diesel models of Freestyle, which produces 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque.

Freestyle rides on 15-inch 185/60 alloy wheels and comes with 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, an automatic headlamp and rain-sensing wipers.