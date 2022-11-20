Continuing an offensive against the narco-terrorism, security forces on Sunday foiled another attempt of the drug mafia to smuggle heroin worth crores to different parts of the country from Kashmir Valley.

Four packets of heroin worth crores have been recovered by a joint team of the Baramulla Police and the Army from the Hathlanga area of Uri near the Line of Control (LoC).

According to police, a routine joint naka of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army was established at AD Post in the Uri area of Baramulla.

"During the routine checking, one drug peddler namely Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Afzal Bhat resident of Sahoora Uri who on seeing the naka party tried to evade arrest" police said and added that the accused was apprehended and four packets of the heroine were recovered from his possession.

Police under the supervision of SDPO Uri Junaid Wali assisted by Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad, SHO Police Station Uri arrested and recovered contraband heroin valued worth crores in the market from his possession.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Uri and an investigation set in motion.

Narcotics consignment smuggled from Pakistan

As per the preliminary investigation, the consignment of heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) and handed over to the local drug traffickers. Sources said that the consignment was supposed to dispatch outside Jammu and Kashmir to sell the same in the market.

As reported earlier terror groups are getting funds through narcotics. The deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India was unearthed during Handwara narco-terrorism case in 2021.

During the investigation of the case, it was established that terrorists are procuring and selling narcotics drugs through the drug mafia and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India.

POLICE ALONGWITH ARMY 3 RAJPUT ARRESTED 01 DRUG PEDDLER, RECOVERED 04 PACKETS OF SUSPECTED HEROIN LIKE SUBSTANCE WORTH CRORES NEAR AD POST HATHLANGA URI BARAMULLA; CASE REGISTERED.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/fY45mgyE0m — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) November 20, 2022

Residents of Uri hail the Police, Army for recovering drugs

General people of Uri subdivision once again hailed the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army and vouched to be always ready to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society which is the real sign of the police-public relationship.

Senior police officers have requested the public to come forward with information regarding the drug peddlers in their areas so that the drug menace can be eradicated from society.