While instances of passengers complaining about airlines' misconduct are not uncommon, the cabin crew members of budget carrier SpiceJet have lashed out at the airline for allegedly carrying out strip-searches at airports. Flight attendants of SpiceJet are said to have protested at the Chennai Airport, Saturday, March 31, alleging that the airline was mistreating them.

The air hostesses said that the security personnel of SpiceJet have been strip-searching them as soon as they deboard the flights. Their bags are also reportedly thoroughly checked with even sanitary napkins being removed.

The airline reportedly suspects that the flight attendants have not been depositing the correct amount of cash collected from the sale of food and other items on board.

"We air hostesses are stripped naked over the last three days and women personnel touch us inappropriately. A colleague in her period was asked to remove her sanitary napkin," a SpiceJet air hostess told NDTV on the condition of anonymity.

A video of the protest has also emerged online, which shows crew members in uniform as well as plainclothes protesting at the airport. "Someone touched me inappropriately, made me feel very uncomfortable. I was naked," a woman is reportedly heard saying.

International Business Times India, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Some flight attendants have now written to the management of SpiceJet complaining about the search and NDTV has accessed a few of them. "Is this the policy to remove your sanitary pad, touch private parts?" an attendant wrote, while another added: "We cabin crew are hired majorly for safety reasons of the fellow passengers but what about our respect and safety? We talk about rape and molestation, is this any less?"

"On informing the base official that I wasn't comfortable and I'm on my menses she still checked my panty; they pressed my breasts. I've lost my self-respect... Cabin crew is the brand ambassador. We are humiliated as if we have done some robbery," wrote an irate crew member.

Replying to these emails, Kamal Hingorani, SpiceJet's senior vice president said that the carrier was forced to carry out these checks as a lot of items and cash have gone missing from flights of late. "We have therefore been compelled to carry out spot checks, which in any case is a company policy. It is in all our interests that the 'black sheep' amongst us is identified and removed so that honest employees are not blamed," he said.

However, a senior SpiceJet official at the Chennai airport said that the "allegations are baseless."

IBTimes India has reached out to SpiceJet for a comment and is awaiting a response.