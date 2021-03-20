After 29 years, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has opened up about her ordeals on the sets of the 1992 erotic thriller 'Basic Instinct'.

In her forthcoming memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice', which is all set to release this month, the actress has claimed that she was forced to have sex with her male co-stars by film producers for onscreen chemistry. She further said that she was also 'tricked' into shooting the infamous explicit scene in the film.

Vanity Fair has published an excerpt from her memoir where the 63-year-old actress has described the filming experience as "terrifying." In the excerpt, Stone spoke about a producer inviting her to his office and explaining "why I should f*** my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry. Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause. Then I realised that she also had to put up with him and pretend that he was in any way interesting."

She added: "I've had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, "So, are you going to f*** him, or aren't you? You know it would go better if you did."

Sharon Stone also wrote that after they were done with the shooting of the film, she was asked to watch the film where she was accompanied by her director Paul Verhoeven along with a set of agents and lawyers who had nothing to do with the film.

Actress tricked into shooting explicit scene

Stone said that during the session, she was shocked to see the explicit scene as she had no idea that her private parts would be filmed. She asserted that during the filming she was asked to take off her underwear, however, she was made to believe that her genitals would not be visible in the film. It was this particular scene that transformed Sharon into a superstar overnight.

Stone said, "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, "We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on." Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are b*****it."

When Sharon Stone slapped Paul Verhoeven

"Now, here is the issue. It didn't matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer. Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction," she added.

In 1992, Stone played the role of a murderous novelist in 'Basic Instinct' and its sequel in 2006. The actress's memoir, which is slated to be published on March 30, will talk about Stone's efforts to rebuild her life after a massive stroke that hit her career, health, and personal life.