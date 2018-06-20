Pune-based Force Motors' Gurkha is not a vehicle you will see every day on road. The extreme off-road vehicle is for those who enjoy the art of off-roading in a pretty serious manner. However, one of the criticisms for the SUV is that it is underpowered. Force Motors, which has heard the complaints well and loud will soon be launching top-of-the-line Gurkha Xtreme.

Force Gurkha Xtreme, expected to be launched later this month, is based on the three-door body style of the off-roader in both hard-top and soft-top versions, reports Autocar India. The new variant may not look too different when compared to the existing version, but all the changes lie under the hood.

The Gurkha Xtreme will be powered by the 2.2-litre FMtech engine in place of the 2.6-litre diesel engine. This is essentially the same engine that powered the now-discontinued Force One SUV. The BS-IV compliant four-cylinder inter-cooled unit develops 139bhp at 3,800rpm and 321Nm of torque. Compared to the 2.6-litre turbo-charged inter-cooled engine with 85bhp and 230Nm, the new mill develops significantly more horses.

The report also claims the new engine will be coupled with a new gearbox – a Mercedes-Benz G32 five-speed manual. Being a thoroughbred off-roading machine, the Gurkha range comes equipped with differential locks on both front and rear axles.

Force

Compared to the regular variants, the Gurkha Xtreme is expected to come with an upgraded suspension that will improve approach, departure and ramp break-over angles further. The front track will be wider by 40mm and the SUV will flaunt massive 205mm of ground clearance with a wading depth of 550mm.

The Gurkha Xtreme will be much more expensive than the 85hp Gurkha. While the current Gurkha price range starts from Rs 9.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.90 lakh, the Xtreme version is expected to be priced around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).