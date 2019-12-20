Just like every year, the list of Forbes Top 100 Indian Celebrities has been unveiled and most of them in the list are cricketers and Bollywood personalities. With an annual income of Rs 252.72 Cr, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first sportsman to bag the position. While Rajinikanth is the first South Indian celebrity to make it to the list this year with a rank of 13, only two Telugu cinema actors have made it to the list leaving their fans in surprise.

Actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have bagged 44th and 54th positions in this list, and surprisingly director Trivikram Srinivas has debuted the list with 77th position. Prabhas toppled Mahesh Babu and climbed the ladder up. Mahesh Babu, who was on the 33rd position last year and fallen to 54th position this year.

Prabhas has become famous globally with both the films of the Baahubali franchise and recently released Saaho too. Also, he has invested some of his earnings in the making of Saaho. So no wonder he made it to the 44th position.

Mahesh Babu has made two films in the last two years and both of them are blockbusters. More than films, he endorses a lot of brands and recently, he was seen in an ad commercial of Surya Developers, with his wife and kids and Denver perfumes. No other celebrity from Telugu film industry has done those many ad commercials as Mahesh.

These ranks are based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score.