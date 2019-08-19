"As a child, I would only wear matching clothes and I cried if my mother made me repeat an outfit, " says fashion-blogger Foram Baraiya.

Today, Foram is a fashion influencer and she has a growing community of admirers and followers on social media globally.

Foram thanks her parents for being supportive and patient with her. By the time she was an engineering student , Surat she had 3 closets full of clothes and over a hundred pairs of shoes.

Of course, in just a matter of a short time there were classmates seeking advice from her about dressing up. "That was the first time I realized so many people needed fashion tips," says foram.

She started doing modelling but at the same time she always had an aspiration of influencing people through her fashion notion.

After winning Beauty pageant she realized that she has the charm for the world of fashion and also she always wanted to become an entrepreneur and do something out of the box by guiding people.

Hence the journey of FASHION & LIFESTYLE BLOGGING started by her name herself @forambaraiya and since then she never looked back and haven't stopped thriving. Moreover she also has done collaboration over 500+ Brands within a span of 20 months which is an achievement for her and proud moment for the city of Surat.

Lastly, Foram says,Style is a way to say who you are without saying a word.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.