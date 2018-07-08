The world cup football fever is gripping across the globe and has not even spared Queen Elizabeth. The royal family is highly excited with the national team's back-to-back wins at the knockout. And with England sealing a place in the semi-finals, the nation is truly on cloud nine.

On Friday, the Buckingham Palace released footage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles enjoying a soccer match at their residence. The clip was originally from a documentary on the Queen's life released back in 2016. And ahead of the Quarter Finals, the Changing the Guard at Windsor Castle saw the band playing the famous 'Three Lions' song to boost the team's morale.

The song, which has turned into England's trademark anthem for football, was written to cheer England during the Euro '96. With the hysteria gripping the entire nation, English fans believe that this would be the right time to bring the world cup back home. Looks like the royals too agree with it.

The royal family has always been a great fan of football. Back in 1966, the Queen honoured the England captain Bobby Moore for their landmark world cup win. And if they manage to pull it again, this will be monarch's second stint with the golden cup.

?? The Bands of the Guards Division played a very special rendition of the "Three Lions - It's Coming Home" song on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace yesterday ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final game with Sweden.

© @ArmyInLondon #WorldCup #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/YKublhJHrG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 7, 2018

The Queen is an avid soccer fan, however, she has always been tight-lipped about her favourite English club. Some report claims that she is a great fan of Arsenal and West Ham United. Her grandson Prince Harry shares her taste, he is an avid Arsenal supporter too. While Prince Charles is a Burnley supporter.

Prince William's love for the game is already a known fact. Apart from being the President of the Football Association, he is an Aston Villa fan since childhood. After England's win against Columbia in a penalty shootout early week, the royal dad of three tweeted an excited message on Kensington Palace's Twitter account, "I couldn't be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W."

With England's chance to lay hands on the golden cup getting brighter day-by-day, we believe that the royals too will be excited to watch that historic moment.