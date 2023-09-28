Jahaan Khurana is overwhelmed by the invitation and looking forward to marking his presence as an Indian Diplomat at The Best Diplomats, Diplomatic Simulation of the United Nations.

No one ever said that the path to success is only about sunshine and rainbows. All those across industries worldwide who have achieved their desired growth and success know how challenging things can get in the process. However, a few individuals ensure to leave no stone unturned in getting ahead on their journeys, overcoming several demanding situations.

Who better than foodpreneur Jahaan Khurana to serve as an example here? He is a one-of-a-kind entrepreneur in the ever-evolving and highly competitive F&B industry, who, in the past few years, has genuinely stunned people with his wins and success through each of his food brands.

Today, he is in the news and making headlines for being invited to The Best Diplomats, Diplomatic Simulation of the United Nations as an Indian Diplomat. This honor is rare but noteworthy.

Jahaan Khurana has been chosen to participate in The Best Diplomat as an Indian Diplomat from September 22 to September 25, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. For the unversed, let us tell you that The Best Diplomat is a New York-based United Nations Simulation Organizer that provides a forum for young change-makers and leaders to exchange ideas and tackle the world's most pressing problems in the capacity of a diplomat.

Jahaan Khurana, as a young Indian entrepreneur, has to his name incredibly successful companies in the F&B industry like The Rolling Plate (TRP), Online Bauji and 6 Pack Momos with more than 500+ partners and 130+ employees. The Delhiites entrepreneur is proud of how far each of his brands has reached in the sector.

Talking about The Rolling Plate, he says it beautifully works under the FOCO Model (franchise own company operator), where business individuals only have to invest in the cloud kitchens they sell, and everything, including the space, kitchen equipment and employees, is handled by the company.

The Rolling Plate has risen as a top franchise business, with an offer starting at 2.9 lakhs. It has already spread its prominence with 25+ cloud kitchens and 450+ digital restaurants, all across the country making it the #1 cloud kitchen franchise in India.