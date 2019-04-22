Last week, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Fold suffered a durability crisis after three-four review units in custody of media outlets and bloggers in the western markets became dysfunctional after the flexible screen gave away within two days of usage.

Back then, Samsung confirmed that it will investigate the issue, which many calling it the 'Foldgate', once they get the devices back into their research plant for investigation; but assured fans that the Galaxy Fold launch scheduled for April 26 in select markets will go as planned.

But now, Twitter tipster Ice Universe, known for his reliable inputs on unreleased products, has claimed Samsung might halt the Galaxy Fold from hitting the stores at least in China. Two major network carriers have apparently have postponed the launch activities.

What issue is plaguing the Galaxy Fold?

Samsung must note that the current Galaxy Fold's crisis is not that serious compared to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which the device exploded at random times. Since then, Samsung had made strides in the last couple of years, but it may get undone by the Galaxy Fold, as it costs a bomb (FYI: It costs $1980 approx. Rs 1,36,655).

Several international consumer electronics product reviewers who got their hands, earlier in the month, are complained of half-dead screens, also in some instances, the display seems to be cracking in the middle, as above the folding point, rendering the screen unusable in just a couple days of usage.

However, some ill-advised reviewers made a mistake of peeling the protective cover on the display, which in fact was actually an integral part of the screen. This cannot be blamed on Samsung, but more time is required to really know whether the device is durable enough to sustain daily wear and tear.

