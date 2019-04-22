Apple and Samsung Finally Reach A Truce Close
Last week, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Fold suffered a durability crisis after three-four review units in custody of media outlets and bloggers in the western markets became dysfunctional after the flexible screen gave away within two days of usage.

Back then, Samsung confirmed that it will investigate the issue, which many calling it the 'Foldgate', once they get the devices back into their research plant for investigation; but assured fans that the Galaxy Fold launch scheduled for April 26 in select markets will go as planned.

Samsung, Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold set to hit stores in late April 2019.Samsung Mobile Press

But now, Twitter tipster Ice Universe, known for his reliable inputs on unreleased products, has claimed Samsung might halt the Galaxy Fold from hitting the stores at least in China. Two major network carriers have apparently have postponed the launch activities.

What issue is plaguing the Galaxy Fold?

Samsung must note that the current Galaxy Fold's crisis is not that serious compared to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which the device exploded at random times. Since then, Samsung had made strides in the last couple of years, but it may get undone by the Galaxy Fold, as it costs a bomb (FYI: It costs $1980 approx. Rs 1,36,655).

Several international consumer electronics product reviewers who got their hands, earlier in the month, are complained of half-dead screens, also in some instances, the display seems to be cracking in the middle, as above the folding point, rendering the screen unusable in just a couple days of usage.

Samsung, Galaxy S10 5G, price, launch
After South Korea, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 5G in the US in coming weeks.Samsung Mobile Press

However, some ill-advised reviewers made a mistake of peeling the protective cover on the display, which in fact was actually an integral part of the screen. This cannot be blamed on Samsung, but more time is required to really know whether the device is durable enough to sustain daily wear and tear.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Model Galaxy Fold
Display
  • Main display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED (4.2:3)
  • Cover display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9)
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Processor 7nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
RAM 12GB RAM(LPDDR4x)
Storage 512GB (UFS3.0)
*User memory is less than the total memory due to the storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.
*No MicroSD slot
Camera Cover camera 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2
Rear triple camera
  • 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, F2.2
  • 12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4
  • 12MP Telephoto Camera, PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 2X optical zoom
Front dual camera
  • 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2
  • 8MP RGB Depth Camera, F1.9
Battery 4,380mAh (typical)*
Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC
Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA
* 4,380mAh (typical) refers to the typical value of the battery capacity as tested under third-party lab conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on a network environment, usage patterns and other factors.
Colours Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green, Astro Blue
Price $1980 (approx. Rs 1,36,655)