Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that "flu is not a disease" and that people catch a cold when the weather changes. He said this even while noticing nine swine flu-related deaths in the state.

Inaugurating a month-long vaccination drive for children to prevent recurrence of Japanese encephalitis (JE) and acute encephalitis (AE) syndrome in Lucknow's Aurangabad, Adityanath said, "Yesterday, I found that there was the information of some number of people dying of swine flu in Meerut. Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch a cold. It is flu in itself. Based on what it causes, we call some as swine flu or bird flu or by any other name."

Recalling the deadly grip of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, largely in Gorakhpur district and adjoining areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh as an annual malady, Adityanath said, "From 1977-78 to 2016, around 500 to 1,500 children died of encephalitis within three to four months every year. But through massive campaigns conducted by our government, we have been successful in reducing the death toll by 90 per cent," the chief minister said, adding that other diseases like Dengue and Kalazar too can be controlled like this.

"That is why there is no need to create panic. Instead, people should be made aware about it. People should be told about the ways of prevention and cure, and the health department needs to be alert," he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela, the CM said the government is taking further inter-departmental programmes for controlling and eradicating communicable diseases.

Swine flu cases in UP

Reports of swine flu cases on the rise in UP with 51 confirmed case and 9 deaths reported six of which are from Meerut alone. 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans have tested positive for swine flu in the district in the past 48 hours.

New coronavirus cases in India

While the world continues to grapple with coronavirus epidemic, two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. The health officials all over the country on high alert.