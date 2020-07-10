Anything with a COVID cure label now is a head-turner and many have tried to make some quick money off of people's hope for saving themselves or their loved ones from the deadly grip of coronavirus. In a shocking scheme divulged to make people believe COVID-19 and other deadly diseases can be cured with a "Miracle Mineral Solution" aka MMS, three Florida churchmen sold the elixir through their church, the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

A 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons -- Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, were all part of the scam. The customers were advised to mix MMS with citric acid to boost its effectiveness before consuming it orally. But there have been restrictions from the FDA on the consumption of MMS and similar products since 2012.

Despite that, the court documents revealed that the Grenons made hundreds and thousands of dollars selling MMS as a cure for coronavirus. The Justice Department claimed that Grenon made $500,000 in 2019 alone selling his solutions to thousands of sick people across the country, and all this was before the COVID-19 scheme came into play.

When the Genesis started marketing their products as cure for COVID-19, the profits witnessed a nearly 400 percent increase in revenue to the tune of $123,000 that month.

What is MMS?

The so-called Miracle Mineral Solution is nothing but a mixture of sodium chlorite and water. In fact, the usage instructions, which require the solution to be mixed with citric acid, turns MMS into a form of bleach. Even though the Grenons claim MMS can cure coronavirus, the FDA has not approved the solution for any kind of treatment.

"Rather, in prior official warning statements, the FDA has strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS, explaining that drinking MMS is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure," United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.

In fact, the church was issued court orders against the sale of MMS long before. The accused now face charges with conspiracy to defraud the US and violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Grenons' parade comes to end

The police officials on Wednesday searched the premises of the church after obtaining a warrant. The Hazmat crews helped the local authorities to search the property and fund 50 gallons of muriatic acid, 22 gallons of "Miracle Mineral Solution," and 8,300 pounds sodium chloride. But four accused have reportedly sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, reaching customers in South Florida as well.

"We continue to protect the public from criminal conduct that takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is this MMS product toxic, but its distribution and use may prevent those who are sick from receiving the legitimate healthcare they need," U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan, said in a statement.